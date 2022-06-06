2023 Afcon Qualifying: Orlando Pirates defender Maela in Bafana Bafana fitness race ahead of Morocco clash

The Buccaneers defender is another injury concern in the left-back position for South Africa after Terrence Mashego left camp at the weekend

Bafana Bafana defender Innocent Maela has given an update on his fitness ahead of Bafana Bafana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

The Atlas Lions host South Africa at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium on Thursday in both sides’ Group K opener.

Maela confirmed he has an abductor muscle problem emanating from Pirates’ Premier Soccer League match against Royal AM.

That saw him sit out Bafana’s first training session last week and coach Hugo Broos has been cautious with the player who is positive he will recover in time for Thursday’s encounter.

“I am very confident that things will go well. Coming into camp, I had an abductor problem,” Maela told Safa media.

“During the Royal AM match, I had a problem there. I reported to camp not 100 percent fit, but ever since I got here, the treatment has been good. The guys have been treating me well.

“The coach has been cautious with my sessions, managing the load. I am confident things will go well and we will see how it goes.”

If the Pirates star fails to recover in time for the Morocco match, Lyle Lakay will be the only left-back available for selection after Terrence Mashego was left behind in South Africa with a knee injury.

Apart from trying to regain full fitness, Maela had to endure a punishing trip to Morocco via Doha but he credits his experience playing in Africa as having helped him throughout the travel.

“The journey was difficult. The travelling was a lot, but fortunately for us we are experienced in playing continental football,” continued Maela.

“The first flight was a 10-hour trip and then we had to connect and wait for another hour at the airport and then take another seven hours and 30 minutes trip to get to where we are, and also a bus ride.

“But these things excite us, they challenge us. That's what we want, so that we can grow and prove to ourselves that we can go through and overcome these challenges.”