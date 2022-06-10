2023 Afcon qualifying: Broos happy with brave Bafana Bafana performance

The Belgian tactician was encouraged by South Africa’s display in Morocco despite the late collapse

South Africa coach Hugo Broos was encouraged by his team’s performance against Morocco despite losing 2-1 in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana took an early lead when Lyle Foster beat the offside trap to score on the counterattack after just eight minutes but Morocco responded through Youssef En-Nesyri early in the second half before Ayoub El Kaabi gave the Atlas Lions a late winner via a volley, three minutes from time.

South Africa had withstood pressure prior to Morocco’s goals with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams producing fine saves to keep them in the game and Broos believes his side showed great character against a strong opponent.

"It's not the result we wanted," the Belgian tactician said after the match.

"For a long time in the game, I thought we could win, then after the first goal we conceded, I was happy to take one point. To concede the second goal so close to the end was disappointing.”

Broos, however, feels his side learned valuable lessons in the game which they hope to utilise ahead of their next two games against Liberia in September. "We now know what to do in September," he said.

"I was not disappointed with the performance today. We fought for it against a very strong Moroccan team, so that was good. Let's hope we can do it twice in September with two victories [against Liberia].

The defeat is likely to increase pressure on Broos who was already feeling the heat before the game, calling his critics ‘shortsighted and cheap’ after they questioned his tactics and selection.

Bafana Bafana are yet to win a game this year, the defeat to Morocco following a 5-0 thrashing by world champions France in a friendly in March that was preceded by a barren draw against Guinea.

South Africa’s next matches will be home and away against Liberia in September as they will not be involved in Monday’s qualifiers given their opponents Zimbabwe are serving a Fifa ban, and a friendly match against Iran was cancelled this week.