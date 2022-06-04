2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Peseiro recalls Musa, Balogun for Nigeria clash against Sierra Leone

The 62-year-old tactician made changes to the Super Eagles as they prepare to face the Leon Stars in their Group A opener on Tuesday

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has recalled captain Ahmed Musa and defender Leon Balogun in his 25-man squad for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Super Eagles, who are pooled in Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Sao Tome, will kick off their campaign against the Leone Stars on June 9 at Abuja National Stadium before they travel for their matchday two battle against the Falcons at Stade Adrar on June 13.

After losing his first two matches in charge of the Super Eagles against Mexico and Ecuador, the Portuguese has made changes to his squad with Musa, who turns out for Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagumruk among those making a comeback.

Another player, who has been recalled, is defender Balogun, who missed the two friendly matches in the USA owing to injury. The 33-year-old is making a return after being released by Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers following the expiry of his contract.

Other players returning to the squad include, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi, and Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Peter Etebo and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, and Sadiq Umar.

Nigeria lost 2-1 against Mexico and 1-0 against Ecuador in their preparation matches ahead of the qualifiers.

Nigeria squad; Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); and Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Leon Balogun (Unattached); and Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); and Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); and Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France).