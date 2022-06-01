2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria to face Sao Tome after Mauritius are kicked out

The Super Eagles will have a new entrant in their qualification group after Caf kicked out Les Dodos on Wednesday

Nigeria will now face Sao Tome and Principe in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after Mauritius were kicked out.

Caf's Appeals Board on Wednesday overturned an early decision that Sao Tome had fielded an ineligible player during their preliminary round tie against Les Dodos.

“Sao Tome and Principe Football Association took the decision of the Caf Disciplinary Board [May 08, 2022] to overturn the results of their match against Mauritius in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers played on March 24, 2022 on review with the Caf Appeals Board,” read part of the statement on CafOnline.

“After hearing both parties’ presentations, the Caf Appeals Board ruled that: The Appeal of Sao Tome and Principe Football Association is considered admissible in form.

“The Appeal of the Sao Tome and Principe Football Association is upheld and the decision of the Caf Disciplinary Board is set aside in its entirety.”

The statement continued: “The result of the match between Mauritius and Sao Tome and Principe is ratified and validated and it means the Sao Tome and Principe Football Association shall be reimbursed the Appeal fees.”

The latest development means Sao Tome will now join the Super Eagles in Group A of the Afcon qualifiers alongside Guinea-Bissau, and Sierra Leone. In the earlier fixtures, Mauritius were already lined-up to start their campaign with an away game against Guinea-Bissau at Stade Adrar on June 6.

Their second fixture was to see them host the Super Eagles at National Sports Complex Pitch 1 on June 13.

The Super Eagles, who are currently in the USA preparing for their friendly against Ecuador at Red Bull Arena on June 3, will begin their campaign with a home game against Sierra Leone at Abuja National Stadium on June 9.

On Sunday, Nigeria, under the leadership of new coach Jose Peseiro, suffered a 2-1 friendly defeat against Mexico at AT&T Stadium.