The 1996 African champions will be hosted by the Atlas Lions as they begin search for a ticket to the continental competition

Bafana Bafana sports scientist Kopano Molesi has provided injury and fitness updates ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco in Rabat on June 9.

Ronwen Williams, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Grant Kekana, and Lyle Lakay are yet to take part in full training with the rest of the South Africa squad and Molesi has explained why.

"We need to make sure we don’t overload them but we keep them fresh for the game against Morocco next week," Molesi said, as per Sowetan Live.

"Some of the guys were on the field, but they last played on the 21st [of May], so instead of us overloading them, we have to slowly bring them up to the pace of guys like Percy [Tau] and Lyle [Lakay], who played over the past few days.

"We have a group of 12 players who last played on the 21st, 11 more, and four Pirates players who played four matches in nine days. We are focusing on recovery for them and maintaining what we have. We are pushing to get there and we will be ready to go."

Emphasising the need for communication with the clubs, the scientist pointed out what influences their assessment of players when they report for international duties.

"Once the players come in, we do assessments on what they have done, the number of games they have played, the number of minutes they have played, and the travel they have done over the past three or four days," he added.

"Depending on the periodisation we have on the team, we make adjustments with other players going to training and others having to do recovery, and we also try to maintain those who are coming from injury.

"Most of the time when we are not in sync, we get to a point where the other guys will be doing something they are not supposed to. Lyle got a knock in the game and I know which part of the body I can work with and which part of the body I cannot work with."

South Africa are in Group K alongside Liberia – who are set to host their games in Morocco – and the Atlas Lions. Zimbabwe – who were the other group members - will not take part in the qualifiers since they are suspended by Fifa.