2022 FIFA World Cup: Ruud Gullit - Qatar has made a statement

At the inauguration of the Al Janoub Stadium, Gullit praised Qatar's preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup...

Former Dutch international Ruud Gullit believes has made a statement with their preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The former and footballer, who was present at the inauguration of the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday, told Goal , "I think they have made a statement there. To the world to say 'hey look, notice us, take care of us'.

He added, "I think they have done a great job. And now we have this new stadium which is going to be open, I think it is wonderful. Again, a sign to the world what Qataris can do."

The 40000-seater stadium became the second stadium after the Khalifa International Stadium to be delivered by 's Supreme Committee (SC) for Delivery and Legacy for the 2022 showpiece event.

The football in Qatar has also been rapidly improving, with the senior team recently winning the 2019 AFC held in the .



"It has been a hard job. They won already in the Gulf Cup. They made a statement, they are developing, they are doing everything to get close to the level that they need to be for the World Cup. The good thing is, not many people see that. So they can sneak in very slowly and do a great job," Gullit said.

The 56-year-old also touched upon Netherland's chances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After failing to qualify for the last edition, Ruud Gullit is hoping the Oranje can make it into the finals three years from now.

"First, we have to qualify. We did not qualify twice for the World Cup. We lost against at home in the last minute. That was unlucky. I think we have a good team and we are going to make it," he concluded.