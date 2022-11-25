2022 World Cup: Ronaldo penalty was contestable and it demoralised Ghana - Aghahowa

Former Nigeria striker Julius Aghahowa believes Ghana would have done better had Portugal not scored their World Cup opener from a dubious penalty.

Ronaldo put Portugal ahead from the spot

Aghahowa labels penalty as contestable

Ghana display should motivate them for next matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old Ronaldo put the Selecao ahead from the penalty spot before Andre Ayew levelled matters for the Black Stars.

Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored the second and third for Portugal but despite substitute Osman Bukari reducing the deficit, it was not enough to get Ghana something from the Group H opener.

The decision to award Portugal the penalty has irked the 40-year-old Aghahowa, who has gone further to question why the referee did not consult with VAR.

WHAT HE SAID: "The penalty is contestable. My problem with that is the ref didn't even go to check," Aghahowa told Brila FM as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.

"The penalty demoralised Ghana. The referee should have gone to the monitor to confirm it was indeed a penalty. He didn't and that affected the Ghanaians.

"But thankfully they scored two goals and spiritedly went for the third and should motivate the team going into the two."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By the time the penalty was awarded, the Black Stars had matched Portugal in all aspects and they looked destined to get a positive result.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Black Stars will return to action against South Korea in a matchday two fixture at Education City Stadium on Monday.