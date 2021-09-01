2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Tau misses representing Bafana Bafana

The striker also lauded the commitment and hard work shown by his teammates whenever they are called up to feature for the national team

Al Ahly striker Percy Tau has revealed the moments he misses as Bafana Bafana prepare to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Brighton striker was recently appointed as Bafana Bafana assistant captain and has stated he misses those moments when he is out representing the country. Bafana Bafana will take on Zimbabwe on September 2 before facing the Black Stars three days later.

What has been said

"I am happy everything is going my way. It is like playing a game for 90 minutes, getting your minutes, scoring or getting an assist, helping the team not lose and keeping that feeling. I miss that feeling," Tau said during an interview with Bafana Bafana media officer Romy Titus.

"It is always an honour to represent South Africa and then we always give our best even though sometimes we do not get the results that we deserve. If you look at Afcon, for example, in the last game we did not get the result. From the first game, we did extremely well, but we did not get results in the last one to qualify.

"We try to give our best but sometimes results do not go our way, but we are always optimistic and I believe the younger group from Cosafa can come and get the experience.

"They have got room to learn."

Acknowledging how difficult the two World Cup qualifying rivals are, Tau explained the role of fans and how they can help them in the course.

"Zimbabwe and Ghana are difficult opponents, but we are confident. The fans should get behind us and give us all the support they can, but South Africa is a footballing nation and understands that things sometimes do not go our way. Every day we take our time and are proud to represent the country," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

"So, let them be there to support us and, yes, we want to get it right and we will do our best again."

Tau also stated he is happy, especially with the recent move that saw him leave the Premier League to sign for Al Ahly, which is under veteran South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

"When a player moves, people speak about it and that was the case with me too. I am extremely happy with everything [re-uniting with Pitso and the national team call-up]," he concluded.

"I am happy to be part of the team looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers and, of course, we hope to do better than the last time I was there in the qualifiers. It is the first time I am meeting the coach and the new team. It is an exciting time for everyone.

"I am also happy with Al Ahly and I feel good about myself and I am in a good place."