2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana should make most of home ground advantage against Ghana - Tau

The Al Ahly forward also stressed the importance of taking their chances when they face the Black Stars

South Africa vice-captain Percy Tau says they have to make most of home ground advantage when they face Ghana on Monday.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to host the Black Stars in Group G of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

This will be their second match in the Group with South Africa having drawn 0-0 with Zimbabwe away on Friday, while Ghana claimed a 1-0 win over Ethiopia at home on the same day.

When speaking at a pre-match conference on Sunday alongside Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, Tau stated that securing a point from their clash with Zimbabwe was vital for the team.

“I agree with the coach [Broos], and we want to use the opportunity of playing at home [to our advantage]," Tau said.

"We wanted to win against Zimbabwe but I think a draw [away from home] was also good."

Tau will be looking to produce an improved performance against the Black Stars having struggled against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The left-footed player also pointed out that it will be important for them to take their chances against the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners.

“So, if we get opportunities at home and we use them, it would be better for us going forward," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star added.

Tau was on the scoresheet the last time South Africa hosted Ghana as the two teams drew 1-1 in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium in March this year.

South Africa have faced Ghana eight times at home since Bafana's readmission to international football in 1992.

The Southern African giants gave recorded three wins compared to the Black Stars' one win, while four matches ended in draws.

Ghana's only win over Bafana in South Africa came in 2005 as the West African giants claimed a 2-0 win in the 2006 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Matthew Amoah and Michael Essien both scored against Bafana goalkeeper Calvin Marlin on the day.