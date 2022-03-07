2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Song reveals 38-man provisional squad for Cameroon clash against Algeria
Newly-appointed Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has released a 38-man provisional squad for the country’s 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff game against Algeria.
Cameroon are scheduled to host the Desert Foxes in Japoma on March 25 before travelling to Mustapha Tchaker Stadium for the return fixture on March 29.
Four new players including Swansea City's Oliver Ntcham, Galatasaray's Sacha Boey and Hannover 96 midfielder Gael Ondoa have been summoned.
Song replaced Antonio Conceicao at the helm of the national team’s affairs on February 28 after the country finished third at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was held on home soil.
Goalkeepers
Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (FK Auda).
Defenders
Collins Fai (Al Tai, Saudi Arabia), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA), Sacha Boey (Galatasaray, Turkey), Jean-Claude Billong (Clermont, France), Duplexe Tchamba (SonderjyskE, Denmark).
Midfielders
Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City, England), Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United, England), Arnaud Djoum (Apollon Limassol, Cyprus), Gael Ondoa (Hannover 96, Germany).
Forwards
Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia), John Mary (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Kevin Soni (Asteras Tripolis, Greece), Leandre Tawamba (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia).