2022 World Cup qualifiers: Partey and Kudus make Ghana return in Rajevac’s first squad for Zimbabwe clashes

The Arsenal man and the Ajax playmaker have been summoned for back-to-back games next month

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus are set to make a return to international duty as new Ghana coach Milovan Rajavac included the duo for an upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe.

The two players, who missed matches against Ethiopia and South Africa earlier this month, headline a 32-man provisional roster announced for the Group G matchday three and four fixtures.

Also making a return to the Stars are Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan, Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu, and Genoa striker Caleb Ekuban.

Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott and Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh have been called up for the first time.

Regulars such as captain Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace ace Jordan Ayew, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and China-based Mubarak Wakaso predictably feature in the squad while Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Celta Vigo centre-back Joseph Aidoo and Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah also maintain their places following their recall in the last squad.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has not been called up as he continues to make himself unavailable for international duty, as is Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah.

Ghana are set to host Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on October 12 before travelling away for the return encounter in Harare three days later.

The Stars are currently second in Group G following a 1-0 opening day home win over Ethiopia and a 1-0 matchday two away loss to South Africa

Full Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)