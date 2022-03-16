2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Onana, Aboubakar headline Cameroon squad for Algeria

The Cameroonian Football Federation has named a 27-man squad for this month’s 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off against Algeria.

To realise their ambitions of qualifying for their eighth global football showpiece billed for Qatar, the Indomitable Lions must negotiate their way past the 2019 African champions.

Towards making this a reality, coach Rigobert Song has put faith in most of the players who represented the country at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations - where they finished third.

Afcon 2021 highest goalscorer Vincent Aboubakar, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as well as Bayer Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made the cut, whereas, there was no place for Christian Bassogog.

Tchamba Duplexe who represents Sonderjyske, Coton Sport’s Wassu Patient alongside Libya based Soni Kevin were handed call-ups to prove their worth.

Cameroon welcome the Desert Foxes to the Japoma Stadium, Douala on March 25 before heading to Blida’s Mustapha Tchaker Stadium four days later.

The Central African country last qualified for the global football tournament in Brazil. There, they crashed out after the group stage after finishing at the base of Group A which boasts Brazil, Mexico and Croatia.

Since their debut in Spain 1982, the five-time African kings have participated at the World Cup on seven occasions, with their best outing a quarter-final finish at Italy 1990.

A brace from Gary Lineker handed them a 3-2 loss to England after extra time inside Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

CAMEROON SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Tchamba Duplexe (Sonderjyske)

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), Ntcham Olivier (Swansea), Fuchs Jeando (Peterborough), Ondoa Gael (Hannover 96)

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Wassu Patient (Coton Sport), Soni Kevin (Asteras Tripoli), Tawamba Leandre (Al-Taawoun FC)