2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nyamweya calls for Mwendwa exit after Harambee Stars' humiliating Mali defeat

Sam Nyamweya has called on Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and his team to resign in the aftermath of the Harambee Stars' humiliating 5-0 defeat against Mali in Thursday's World Cup qualifier.

Three goals from Ibrahima Kone, one from Adama Traore and an own goal by Farouk Shikhalo, who had come on for Ian Otieno in the second half at Agadir Stadium, handed Mali a convincing win on neutral ground in Morocco.

Call to Resign

"Mwendwa and his group should pack and go they don't have anything left to offer Kenyan football," an angry Nyamweya told Goal.

"Never before have Kenya suffered such a humiliating defeat, it is a shame, to say the least, and they should just do one thing when they return home; resign and leave someone else to manage the sport.

"Football in Kenya is now dead, it will take us ages to resurrect it. What kind of a game is that? Not even a single shot on target, not even a goal for Kenya, we conceded four goals in the first half, was it a rugby match?

"Our main problem has been changing coaches like clothes, where on earth do you change a coach at the middle of the qualifiers? It never happened during my regime and I cannot remember when Kenya suffered such a heavy loss in my regime.

"Enough is enough now, Kenyans should come out and say no to the Mwendwa regime, they should come up and send him home if he doesn't want to leave. It is a shame for every Kenyan who loves football and we cannot allow this to happen anymore.

"Mwendwa has been changing coaches like clothes, he wants those coaches who can field his players from Kariobangi Sharks, he has forgotten that this is a national team which deserves a national outlook, it is a shame and I also want to appeal to the government to come in and help send Mwendwa home.

"He should not be allowed to mess Kenyan football more than he has done, his time is up and he should just leave."

The Harambee Stars - with two points from three qualifiers - have a rather daunting task ahead as they will play host to Mali and Rwanda before an away game against Uganda in the remaining games in Group E.



After three matches, Mali lead the group with seven points, ahead of Uganda on five while Rwanda are at the bottom with one.