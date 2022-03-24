2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria arrive in Kumasi to silence Ghana

Nigeria have arrived in Kumasi for the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off first leg versus Ghana billed for Friday.

Austin Eguavoen’s side landed in the Ghanaian city on Thursday afternoon aboard a chartered flight.

They left Abuja with all the invited players, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, captain Ahmed Musa and Watford’s duo of William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis.

Before the trip to the West African nation, the Super Eagles have been involved in a series of training sessions to tune up strategies for the African classic billed for the Baba Yara Stadium.

Prior to Nigeria’s departure, Ahmed Musa told the media the playoffs would be tough for both teams after their respective performances at Afcon.

"When we got knocked out of the Afcon it was not what we planned for but in football sometimes it is good and sometimes it is bad," he told the media.

“For us and Ghana, it wasn’t a good tournament that is why the game would be tough for both teams. So we are back here in Abuja and ready for the game in two days' time and hopefully, we will get the victory.

“Like I said the Afcon was not good for all Nigerians which made us really sad but there is nothing we can do, that is football but we just have to pay the fans back with the World Cup ticket and the boys are ready to give their best.”

He also expressed his optimism about the Super Eagles’ chances despite the venue change from Cape Coast to Kumasi.

"I have never played in Ghana but I have played a friendly game against them,” he continued.

“We have been hearing a lot of things that they have not lost in that stadium. If you remember the 2021 Afcon qualifiers we played in Benin Republic, they told us they’ve not lost there and we went there and won. So I believe we will go there and make history by winning in Kumasi.”

The first leg of the World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria takes place at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, on Friday 25 March. Kick off is 21h30 Central African Time.