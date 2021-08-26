2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria announce 30-man squad for Liberia and Cape Verde

The Super Eagles are set to commence their quest for a place in the 2022 World Cup next month, and have named their squad

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has invited 30 players for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde in September.

The Super Eagles will begin their Group C challenge against West African rivals Liberia on September 3 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium before travelling to Cape Verde four days later.

Rohr picked a strong team for the two matches which include seven players that would replace the UK-based stars if the British government does not grant them an exemption for the trip to Cape Verde, a red-listed country in their coronavirus watch.

Former Nigeria U20 star Kingsley Michael and Malmo midfielder Innocent Bonke are the only new faces in the 30-man team while Rangers duo Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, Genk’s Paul Onuachu, Torino’s Ola Aina are included.

Lorient talisman Terem Moffi and CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke are among the seven players to replace the UK-based players.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Seven Others: Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy).