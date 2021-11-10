2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mapeza makes Bafana Bafana vow before South Africa-Zimbabwe clash

Zimbabwe's interim coach Norman Mapeza has made his intentions known ahead of their clash with South Africa on Thursday.

The Warriors will travel to Johannesburg to face Bafana Bafana in their penultimate match in Group G of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as they look to secure their first win in the group.

Having registered three defeats and one draw in Group G, Mapeza pointed out that his side will fight to restore their pride with their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup having ended.

“We want to win the game. As a nation, we have a battered pride, so we need to restore our pride," Mapeza told News Day.

"We will definitely go out there and try to get a positive result. We have to go out there with a positive mind and try to fight for the national badge and get back home with a good result."

The Warriors will be without some of their key players including Teenage Hadebe, Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere, but he is content with the players that he has in the camp.

“I am happy with the players’ attitude. All the players are pushing and I hope it will remain the same going forward, " the former Chippa United coach continued.

"But what we don’t want is to have injuries before our game on Thursday."

Mapeza also explained why he included Dynamos’ 18-year-old sensation Bill Antonio as a replacement for England-based Macauley Bonne, who turned down an invitation.

“I did the same with guys such as Khama [Billiat], Knowledge [Musona] and Teenage [Hadebe]. When I brought them to the national team, they were still very young," he added.

"These youngsters need to learn, we need them to come here and feel the environment and also watch the top guys like the Khamas, and the [Marvelous] Nakambas.

"From there, their learning process will be much quicker than if we call him once and then leave him the next time.

"If an opportunity arises for him to come on Thursday, why not? This is the time for him to play.”

Zimbabwe will take on Ethiopia on Sunday after facing Group G leaders, Bafana, who are scheduled to lock horns with Ghana in Cape Coast on the same day in what will likely be the group's decider.