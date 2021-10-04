The Super Eagles camp has begun to fill up ahead of October’s international games against the Wild Beasts

The Nigeria national team camp is beginning to bubble ahead of October’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches against the Central African Republic.

The Super Eagles continue their quest for a ticket to Qatar against the Wild Beasts on October 7 before squaring up against them on their home ground three days later.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Daniel Akpeyi, CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke as well as Alanyaspor FC’s Chidozie Awaziem are the early birds at the plush Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island - where the three-time African champions are camped.

More players are expected in camp later on Monday, as Gernot Rohr’s squad starts preparations for the fixtures on Tuesday.

Following victories over Liberia and Cape Verde, Nigeria lead Group C with six points and they would be hoping to continue with their perfect start against Raoul Savoy’s men.

Unfortunately, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Watford star Peter Etebo will play no part due to injury setbacks.

Victory in both games will take Nigeria a step closer to the all-important knockout rounds that will produce Africa’s five flagbearers for Qatar.

In the other Group C pairing, Liberia – who are second in the group – take on Bubista’s Cape Verde.



NIGERIA FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)