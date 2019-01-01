2022 World Cup Qualifiers: India’s Adil Khan - Unfortunate that we couldn’t get three points

The Hyderabad FC centre-back hopes that India can pick a couple of wins in the next international break…

Defender Adil Khan’s late header helped pick a crucial point in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 joint qualifier against Bangladesh on Tuesday evening.

were on the verge of suffering their second home defeat in the campaign before a Khan’s header from a Brandon Fernandes corner eked out a point.

“We tried very hard but unfortunately couldn't get three points. I’m very happy that I scored my first international goal but certainly disappointed that we couldn't get three points,” said Khan.

Sandesh Jhingan picked an injury in the practice game against last week which has ruled him out for the season. Khan was asked if Anas Edathodika did a good job to replace Jhingan to which he responded in the affirmative.

“Not having Sandesh wasn’t a problem as Anas did an equally good job. In the first half, we made some mistakes but later we recovered well. Of course, I am missing Sandesh because he is a leader but Anas is also very good,” he mentioned.

India next face Afghanistan and Oman in their two away games next month and Khan is full of confidence.

“We have to work very hard before the next two away games. We will be working with the clubs in the next month and then come back whenever they allow us. Hopefully we will get the three points in those matches,” he stated.

Article continues below

Khan was pleased to see fans turn up in numbers at the Salt Lake Stadium and thanked them for supporting the team throughout.

“We got great support here in Kolkata. I hope we will continue to get support in all our home games. The fans are our 12th man.”