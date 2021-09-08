2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'There had been no hope in South Africa before Ghana victory' - Hlongwane

The striker scored the goal of the match on Monday which gave Bafana Bafana a crucial win over the Black Stars

Bafana Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has stated the win against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Monday at the FNB Stadium brought hope to a country that had no hope before.

Hlongwane scored the only goal of the game late in the second half to give South Africa their first win in Group G, and the 21-year-old has explained the impact of the victory on the nation.

Nothing good with Bafana before

"I’m happy about the win and I’m sure it will bring hope to the country at large because there has been no hope," Hlongwane told the media as per Sowetan Live.

"People have been watching the national team, but there was nothing good happening, it was always negative stuff all the time.

"I hope the win has brought joy, but the job is not done because there are so many games remaining in the qualifiers. In those games, we have to work and use it to our advantage."

Hlongwane would hope to be part of the national team set-up for a very long time after head coach Hugo Broos revealed his desire to build Bafana Bafana around youngsters.

"You know, one day you have to give [young players] the chance. You hear people say, 'coach but they are not experienced'," Broos said in an earlier interview.

"But when is a young boy experienced, when he does not play. So, one day you have to give him a chance and I will do that here, from the first day that I'm here in South Africa, to give the young players a chance.

"But they have to take the chance and I think I can take the example of Ethan Brooks. He had a very, very good game, so he took the chance."

Article continues below

Hlongwane's Maritzburg United - winless in the Premier Soccer League - will be in action on Saturday against Baroka and the striker has shifted focus from the national side to the club, hoping to produce a good result.

"Even here at Maritzburg, I have work to do and help the club because on Saturday we are playing,’’ he added.

"The national team part is over and I’m here to focus on my club and do well so the team can progress."