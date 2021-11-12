2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Rajevac resolute in qualifying chances despite Ethiopia setback

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is not weighed down by their 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.





In a fierce race against South Africa, the Black Stars suffered disappointment in the penultimate Group G fixture as Getaneh Kebede scored in the second half to cancel out Andre Ayew’s opener.





The result leaves Ghana trailing Bafana Bafana by three points ahead of their final day showdown in Cape Coast on Sunday.





“First, I would like to congratulate my players for fighting very hard. We were expecting a tough match today and I want to congratulate the Ethiopians for a very good performance, they deserved the result,” Rajevac said at the post-match press conference.





“We made some problems in defence and we made some mistakes. But everything will be decided on Sunday [against South Africa]. It is important that we win by two clear goals if we want to make it to the playoffs.





“Of course, the draw has distracted us a bit but we have to forget about it and think of the final match.





“Even if we won Ethiopia today, we would still need to beat South Africa on Sunday and so, we have to give our best, gather the troops and give a good performance in the last match.”





Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana in the 22nd minute, curling a free-kick into the net after Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was brought down outside the box.





In the second half, Kebede drew his side level, finishing off a swift move after Joseph Aidoo was dispossessed in dangerous area.





Three points behind, the Black Stars must beat South Africa on Sunday to top the group.





Only the group winners secure passage to the third and final round of the African zone qualifiers.





Ghana are eyeing a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 finals in Russia.





On their last appearance at the global showpiece, the Stars suffered elimination in the group stage, finishing bottom behind Germany, Portugal and the USA at Brazil 2014.