2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt's El Shenawy a major doubt for Libya clash

Egypt have been dealt a major blow a few days prior to their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Libya after Mohamed El Shenawy was forced off injured during training.

In second place in Group F of the qualifiers for the Qatar event, the Pharaohs take on leaders Libya in back-to-back fixtures over the next few days.

And the Al Ahly goalkeeper was virtually guaranteed a place in Carlos Queiroz’s starting XI against the Mediterranean Knights on Friday.

With his setback, the 32-year-old is now a huge doubt and Abou-Gabal, Mohamed Bassam or Mohamed Sobhi could get the nod to start in goal against Javier Clemente’s side.

“The national team [on Tuesday] performed its evening training with the participation of all players in preparation for meeting his Libyan counterpart on Friday,” a statement from the Egyptian Football Association read.

“While Mohamed Salah joined the team for training, Mohamed El Shenawy was unable to complete the training because of a bruise that required him to rest.

“[The extent of injury] will be confirmed through a radiation that will be conducted [on Wednesday] morning.”

Since making his international debut in a 2-1 friendly defeat versus Portugal, he has been a regular face in the North African team’s squad.

Following the retirement of legendary Essam El-Hadary in 2018, El Shenawy has since taken over as the country’s most trusted man in goal.

Egypt currently have four points after two matches, while leaders Libya have six, while Gabon (one) and Angola (zero) prop up the rear.

Not minding their position, former national team centre-back Wael Gomaa stated that coach Carlos Queiroz’s major task is to qualify Egypt for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“Queiroz’s first impressions of the Egyptian players are good, he’s motivating them well,” Gomaa told Kingfut.

“We trust Queiroz completely, he’s an expert and responsible for his choices.

“Carlos contacted the players who were not called to the final squad, and he told them that they will always have the chance to join if they do well.

“The head coach chooses players according to his game plan, Queiroz is being criticized for no reason.

“Our main goal now is to win our next games against Libya, Queiroz’s priority is to qualify to the 2022 Fifa World Cup.”

Despite winning the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times, the North Africans have only graced the global football showpiece thrice.