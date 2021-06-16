Where does India rank in the list of different goalscorers of the third-placed teams in World Cup qualifiers...

India's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign ended with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The Blue Tigers took the lead in the 75th minute of the match after Afghanistan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi accidentally sent the ball into his own net. But within just seven minutes, Hossein Zamani scored the equalising goal to restore parity in the match and seal a point for his team.

By finishing third in Group E, Igor Stimac's side directly progressed to the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round.

It has been a mixed-bad experience for the Blue Tigers as they ended their campaign with four draws, three losses and one win from their eight matches. They have scored six goals and conceded only seven.

Stimac's men had three different goalscorers. Sunil Chhetri netted three goals while Adil Khan and Seiminlen Doungel scored a goal each.

Chhetri scored a goal against Oman in their very first match of the group stage and then scored a brace in India's only win of the competition against Bangladesh in the second phase. Adil Khan had scored the equalising goal against Bangladesh in Kolkata in the first leg tie and Doungel scored against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

List of number of different goalscorers of the third-placed teams

Position Group Team Goalscorers Goals scored 1 F Kyrgyz Republic 9 19 2 A Philippines 9 12 3 C Bahrain 8 15 4 H Turkmenistan 8 8 5 B Jordan 6 13 6 G Malaysia 5 10 7 D Palestine 4 10 8 E India 3 6

How did India do in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resumed their campaign against Qatar on June 3 and lost 1-0 but followed it up with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh. In their final match they managed a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.