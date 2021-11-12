2022 World Cup qualifiers: Broos unimpressed by 'soft' Bafana Bafana despite crucial Zimbabwe win

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos was disappointed by his charges' display despite Bafana Bafana claiming a crucial win over Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Teboho Mokoena's solitary goal earned Bafana a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Warriors and they opened a three-point lead at the top of the Group G standings in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Broos warned his charges that they will need to produce an improved performance when they take on Ghana on Sunday with the Black Stars placed second on the group standings after drawing 1-1 with Ethiopia on Thursday.

"I'm happy with the result but not with the performance, we didn't do a very good performance today, the opponent was more aggressive than us," Broos told SABC TV.

"They were better on the ball, we were a little bit soft today, I don't know why, lucky for us it was 1-0 and they didn't score because they had chances also, so I can't be happy with the performance today.

"Ok, we're in a good position, we go to Ghana but we have to know the performance has to be much better on Sunday because we'll be playing against a much better team also."

Bafana will travel to West Africa where they are scheduled to face the Black Stars in their final Group G game at Cape Coast Sports Stadium and they will advance to the next round of qualifying if they avoid a defeat.

"So again I don't know what happened today with my team, they were not aggressive, I don't know why but again we won the game and that is the most important," he continued.

"We wanted to change because you could see it was not good, it was not only one player, it was all the team, we tried to change somethings with other players,

"It was a little bit better but again. We missed the aggression today, we lost every duel and this is not good."

Mokoena scored after a beautiful team move with Keagan Dolly grabbing an assist which impressed Broos, but the Belgian tactician wants to see more from his charges against Ghana.

"Yes, it was a good opener, we scored on a set-piece, this is something where we're strong but again on the other side it was not good today, not enough and I hope we will do better on Sunday," he added.

"We're in a very good position, we're three points ahead but in Ghana if they score three times do we qualify to the next round? So we're happy with it."