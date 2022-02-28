2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Belmadi wants to make Algeria happy against Cameroon

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi said his team are eager to make people happy with their performance against Cameroon in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final qualifying fixture.

The North Africans are getting ready to face Cameroon in a two-legged fixture scheduled for March 25 and 29.

The game comes as an opportunity for Belmadi’s side to win fans’ hearts after their elimination from the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria have participated in the World Cup four times and their last appearance was in Brazil 2014.

“We want to make our people happy. A qualification in March will allow us to prepare in euphoria. I wanted to do this job to play in a World Cup,” Belmadi said in a press conference, via Foot Mercato.

“This is the last time we have a World Cup in this configuration. Mahrez has played in the World Cup once. It's a priority for him.”

The first leg of the tie will take place at Japoma Stadium where Algeria had their Afcon group games despite criticism about the pitch.

However, Belmadi is expecting a tough contest against the Indomitable Lions next month.

“Normally, they play in Yaounde. Exceptionally, they make us play at Japoma. We are traumatized by the pitch, not by the stadium or the city. We are not travelling for tourism,” he said.

“It is not with the same ingredients and just with the desire that we are going to go to the World Cup. Cameroon also wants to go to World Cup.

"It's going to take something exceptional. I have an optimistic and ambitious nature. We are going to have to play a very, very big game. It's for a World Cup, it can't be a simple match."