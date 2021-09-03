2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana captain Williams plays down knowledge of Zimbabwe

The Warriors are dominated by players who ply their trade in South Africa, but the visitors' captain doesn't think that is an advantage for them

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is refusing to accept that knowing Zimbabwean players based in the Premier Soccer League gives his side an edge ahead of Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Harare.

Zimbabwe are hosting South Africa at the National Sports Stadium as both sides kick off their Group G campaign.

The current Warriors squad has 10 players who are based in South Africa, while four others have previously played in the PSL.

For example, Williams will be facing his SuperSport United teammates Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera.

“The game has been a long time coming, we couldn’t wait for this. Once the draw came out, we were all excited and there was a lot of talk back home because we know the rivalry between the two countries,” Williams told the media.

“Obviously I play with a lot of Zimbabwean players at my club, so we are looking forward to the game. It is going to be a tough one. We know each other quite well because a lot of Zimbabwean players are based in the PSL.

“It is one game we are looking forward to. We want to start on a positive note. We just want to go and fight.

“Not really [knowing Zim players giving Bafana an edge]. This is a different ball game. Obviously it’s good that we know the opponent we are playing against.

"Like the coach said, it's an open book, you can get anything on the internet. So it’s good we know what we are coming up against. It is just for us to focus on ourselves.

“We have a good game plan, we have had a wonderful week. We just want to go out there and play to the best of our abilities.”

Had Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa and AmaZulu’s Buthilezwe Ncube not tested positive to coronavirus, Zimbabwe could be having 12 PSL-based players in their squad.

The absence of those two is one of the problems Zimbabwe have faced in their camp ahead of Friday's clash.

Seven UK-based players, headlined by Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, could not come for national duty due to some strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not reading much into the problems faced by Zimbabwe, saying focusing on that might lead to complacency creeping into their camp.

“A few weeks ago when we started preparing the team for this important match we knew that it was going to be a tough game and today is not only tough but it is also risky,” Broos told the media.

“It is risky because we know that Zimbabwe at the moment has problems with the release of players and that means some of their important players won't be here for this match.

“So for us, this is a risky situation, we could underestimate our opponents on Friday because their important players are not here. We will not do that even if we know that Zimbabwe will not be with the players that they expected.”