Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Gabon seal their first win in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a goal in their 2-0 triumph over Angola.

Patrice Neveu's men bounced back to impress in Franceville on Monday after they suffered a 3-1 loss against the same opponent in Luanda, three days ago.

Aubameyang broke the deadlock at the Stade de Franceville in the 74th minute and Alex Moussounda sealed maximum points for the hosts 10 minutes later.

The Arsenal captain has played every minute of the Panthers' qualifying games so far and his last international goal was in March in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against DR Congo which ended 3-0.

Meanwhile, Nice winger Mario Lemina, who was reportedly a victim of a home robbery, was an unused substitute.

According to L’Equipe, €300,000 worth of luxury goods were stolen from Lemina's home around Alpes-Maritimes on Sunday evening while he was away on international duty.

With Monday's win, Gabon moved to the third spot in Group F with four points after four matches, and they are four points behind leaders Egypt.

Aubameyang will aim to help the Panthers build on their maiden win when they host Libya for their next qualifying match on November 11 followed by a trip to Egypt, three days later.

In Tangier, Cameroon ended Mozambique's hopes of making it to Qatar 2022 after Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui's 68th-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win.

The Indomitable Lions grabbed their third win in the qualifying campaign while the Mambas suffered their third straight loss in the group after they held Ivory Coast to a goalless draw in their opening fixture.

Cameroon are second in Group D with nine points from four outings while Mozambique have just one point after the same number of matches.

In the other Group D fixture, Ivory Coast maintained their dominance at the top of the table with a 2-1 triumph over Malawi in Cotonou.

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe gave the hosts an early lead with his opening effort in the second minute, but Malawi responded swiftly with an equaliser from Khuda Muyaba in the 20th minute.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie later restored the Elephants' lead with his strike from the penalty spot, six minutes after the hour-mark.

Patrice Beaumelle's side now have 10 points after four matches while Malawi are third in the group with three points.