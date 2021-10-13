2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Amallah’s brace propels Morocco into the third round

Morocco are through to the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over hosts Guinea.



Selim Amallah’s double as well as goals from Ayoub El Kaabi and Sofiane Boufal powered the Atlas Lions past the National Elephants, who got their only goal through Mamadou Kane.

Heading into the fixture staged at the Stade Adrar, Agadir, Vahid Halilhodzic’s men had secured a 3-0 away victory against Guinea Bissau on October 9.

Despite playing in Morocco’s capital, the West Africans were considered hosts having decided to play there because of the political situation in Guinea.

Knowing that a win would confirm their place in the playoff, the North Africans took charge of ball possession from the blast of referee Sidi Alioum.

Nonetheless, they suffered an early setback as Eintracht Frankfurt star Aymen Barkok was replaced by Amallah in the 14th minute due to injury.

Barely a minute into his introduction, the 24-year-old was teed up by Imran Louza but his shot missed the target narrowly.

El Kaabi saved Amallah’s blushes by putting the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations winners ahead five minutes later. Achraf Hakimi’s cross found Ryan Mmaee – whose header rebounded from the crossbar - only for the Hatayspor star to send another header past goalkeeper Aly Keita.

That lead lasted for just 10 minutes as Guinea restored parity at the half-hour mark, through Kane’s shot from 25 yards which deflected off goalkeeper Yacine Bono.

In the goal-laden first half, the visitors regained their lead through Amallah with two minutes left before the half-time break courtesy of a pass from Soufiane Chikha.

The Standard Liege star completed his brace in the 65th minute to hand Halilhodzic’s men a two-goal lead. Eight minutes earlier, Mohamed Kamara shot from the edge of the box could not threaten Bono.

Article continues below

A minute before full-time, super-sub Boufal put the icing on the cake with a bicycle kick finish from Faycal Fajr's cross.

With this result, Morocco are through to the next round with two matches to spare, having accrued 12 points from the four matches played.

They are guests of Sudan in their next qualifier in what appears to be a dead rubber affair.