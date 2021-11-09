2022 World Cup Qualification: Super Eagles begin training for Liberia game

Nigeria's senior national team commenced their training in Tangier for their penultimate 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Liberia.





The session monitored by coach Gernot Rohr on Tuesday evening saw the three-time African champions hold a gym session at the team’s hotel.

As at lunchtime, returning Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and John Noble were still being expected.

Enyimba’s Noble was drafted into the squad following an injury to Cyprus-based Francis Uzoho.

According to the NFF, the trio will join the rest of the team to complete a full house.

Victory for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners will brighten their chances for a place in the third round of qualifiers – where Africa’s representatives will be decided.

After their game against the Super Eagles, Peter Butler’s men will remain in the Moroccan city where they square up against the Central African Republic next week Tuesday.

For Rohr’s team, they lead their group with nine points after four matches, followed by Cape Verde in the second spot with seven points.

Third-placed Central African Republic have accrued four points from four matches while Liberia sit at the base with just three points.

Nigeria featured in the 2018 edition of the global football showpiece where they crashed out in the group stage following their inability to get past Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.





NIGERIA SQUAD FOR LIBERIA AND CAPE VERDE

Goalkeepers: John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)





