2022 World Cup: Oliseh tips Morocco to shine and Senegal to 'surprise the world' in Qatar

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh believes Senegal and Morocco have the best chance to do well of the African teams at the World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup starts on Sunday

Africa to be represented by five teams

Senegal and Morocco stand out for Oliseh

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lions of Teranga and the Atlas Lions are among the five African teams competing for the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon are the other three teams representing the continent in the competition starting on Sunday, November 20.

The Nigeria legend is delighted with the progress made by the African teams and the quality within the squads but went on to explain why he feels the reigning African champions will do particularly well.

WHAT HE SAID: "I watched the African teams and I’m impressed with what I saw. I think we have two solid teams," Oliseh told the Nation.

"The five of them are solid and this is the first all five teams are going to the World Cup with African handlers. It is a landmark. However, two of them on paper, and what I have seen stand out, and that is Senegal and Morocco.

"Now, which of the teams will be able to apply the Enhanced Football Intelligence metrics, and a solid game plan and be able to move to the next level and surprise the world, I see Senegal. They are a solid team.

Morocco is not playing African football again, they are not playing Arab football or European football, they are playing a mix of all, so it’s going to be interesting. So, let’s see if they can keep up the pressure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the sixth time Morocco have qualified for the World Cup. Their best outing was in 1986 when they reached the Round of 16.

Senegal are taking part for the third time. During their debut in 2002, they reached the quarter-final while in 2018 they crashed out in the group stage.

WHAT NEXT: Senegal will start their campaign on Monday against the Netherlands. Qatar and Ecuador are the other two teams in Group A.

Morocco will play Croatia on Wednesday. The Atlas Lions are in Group F with Belgium and Canada.