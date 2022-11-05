Otto Addo has snubbed Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Asamoah Gyan after naming Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi & Gyan missing out

Lamptey, Inaki Williams named in squad

Partey returns after missing Brazil friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars' list is without Arsenal forward Nketiah and Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi despite efforts by the Ghana Football Association to convince the duo to switch their nationality ahead of the global competition in the Gulf nation.

Hudson-Odoi, who currently features for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, on loan from the Blues, is eligible to play for Ghana despite playing for England at every age group from U16 to U19 level.

On the other hand, Nketiah, who was born in London and raised in Lewisham, is eligible for both England and Ghana at international level. Though he has featured for England at youth level starting with U18, he was among the players Ghana were looking to get from Europe for the tournament and future assignments.

Meanwhile, Addo overlooked the 36-year-old Gyan. The former Sunderland forward, who is the all-time leading goalscorer for the Black Stars with 51 goals, had recently pleaded with the technical bench to include him in the squad for the tournament.

WHAT IS MORE? Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey and forward Inaki Williams of La Liga side Athletic Bilbao have been included in the squad after shifting their allegiance.

Goal Kenya.

Lamptey had featured for England at the youth level but switched his nationality to play for the Black Stars, the same as Williams, who had represented Spain. The two earned their first call for the international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua earlier this year.

Another player who changed his nationality and has made the list is defender Stephan Ambrosius, who plays for 2. Bundesliga club Karlsruher SC on loan from Hamburger SV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After missing the friendly matches against the Selecao and Nicaragua, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to the fold. Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been included following his superb display for the Dutch champions in Eredivisie.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADDO? He will lead Ghana against Switzerland in their next friendly at Baniyas Stadium on November 17 before they proceed to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.