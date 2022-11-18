2022 World Cup: My presence in Qatar will open the door for other Africa women - Mukansanga

Salima Mukansanga has explained why her chance to officiate at the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be good news for women referees in Africa.

Mukansanga will be among three female refs in Qatar

She officiated during the Afcon finals in Cameroon

Calls on African females to take up the task

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old Rwandese referee will be among the 36 set to officiate matches during the global competition in the Gulf nation.

The competition is set to kick off on Sunday with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A opener at Al Bayt Stadium.

Mukansanga believes more African women referees should officiate in the tournament in the near future because the opportunities are there.

WHAT SHE SAID: "It's an honour and a privilege because it's never happened before," Mukansanga told BBC Sport Africa, adding: "It means you're going to be the first one and going to open the door for other women, especially in Africa.

"You carry a lot on your shoulders and you need to carry it well, so others can see that the door is open and they can also go through. It means the opportunities are there - and it's up to us to take them and become productive from them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from Mukansanga, two other female referees will be in Qatar. They are France's Stephanie Frappart and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita.

The three referees will be joined by Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States as assistant referees.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUKANSANGA? She will hope to have a good outing on the world stage having performed well during 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early in January and in Cecafa tournaments in the East African region.