2022 World Cup: Ghana composition and possibilities impress Black Stars’ Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is confident about the composition and ability of the Black Stars squad after a 2-0 win over Switzerland.

Addo talks about World Cup games

Coach oozing confidence

New players earn Addo’s praise

WHAT HAPPENED? While key stars were not involved in the game, Ghana managed to see off the European nation in what was their last friendly match ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus – who are among Ghana’s key players - did not play and Addo remained impressed with what the rest delivered even without the pair.

Partey was in the matchday squad and remained an unused substitute, while Ajax’s Kudus was absent altogether.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "It’s good for the team to see that we have a lot of players," Addo said.

"As a coach, I will have to decide in the end, we have a lot of possibilities, and this gives us confidence. I want the team to stick together and come together, whether somebody is playing or not.

"Hopefully, we have a lot of games at the World Cup, and then I hope that everybody will get the chance to play, but for me, it’s important to see that everybody can play at this level."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Although Addo insisted Ghana’s focus should be on the opening game against Portugal, he explained why he is looking forward to their match against South Korea.

"It’s actually now, and we did some preparation before, but we have to focus on Portugal, with all due respect to Korea, and I am looking forward to seeing my old friend Son [Heung-min].

"I was his coach at Hamburg when he was in U19, so I am happy to see him again, and it’s a different approach, but we have to focus on the next match.

"The next match is Portugal, with all due respect to Korea, but we have to look at Portugal and concentrate on them, and then we take one step at a time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana are heading into the Qatar finals buoyed by their two straight friendly wins against Nicaragua and Switzerland.

After losing both Richard Ofori and Joe Wollacott to injuries, Addo’s choice in the goalkeeping department is set to attract extra scrutiny.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is largely expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper, while Ibrahim Danlad will deputise for him.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The African representatives will start their World Cup campaign with a match against Portugal on November 24.

Portugal saw off Nigeria 4-0 – Ghana’s neighbours and rivals – in a friendly played in Lisbon on Thursday.