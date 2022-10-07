2022 World Cup: ‘Ghana can qualify out of group stage with ease’ – Asamoah Gyan

Ghana in Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea

Gyan hopeful Black Stars will advance to knockout phase

Lost to Brazil before beating Nicaragua in recent friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? Based on previous performances on the global stage, Gyan – who featured at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups - is confident the Black Stars can easily manoeuvre their way out of the group and be involved in the knockout stage in Qatar.

The West Africans recently played two pre-World Cup friendlies and lost 3-0 to Brazil before they faced Nicaragua and claimed a slim 1-0 win.

The former Udinese and Legion Cities forward also urged the players under coach Otto Addo to believe in themselves while they represent the continent in Qatar.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We can qualify from our group with ease," Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM as quoted by Ghana Web.

"In 2006, we were the underdogs, coming up against the Czech Republic and Italy. They did not give us the chance, but we went there and we performed.

"In 2010, the same thing happened. We went there and lifted the flag of Ghana high by playing in the quarterfinals, which was an improvement.

"Before you can win the World Cup, you need to qualify from your group, which is possible, so I believe that these players can do that.

"The players must believe that they can do it and that it is possible. Going to the World Cup, the Black Stars must be bold and they must believe in themselves.

"They must go there with the conviction that they can do it and that is what the team must be. The playing body must be bold and take risks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the latest Fifa rankings, for Gyan’s prediction to come true, the Black Stars have a daunting task in their group.

While Ghana are ranked 61st globally, Portugal ninth, Uruguay are 14th and South Korea are 28th, which means the Black Stars are the group’s lowest-ranked side by a considerable distance.

WHAT IS MORE FOR GHANA: They have one more friendly planned – against Switzerland on November 17 - and that can help the former Africa Cup of Nations winners sharpen themselves more before the November-December finals commence.