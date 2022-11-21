2022 World Cup: Denmark are one of Europe's best, Tunisia didn't have a 'kind' draw - Kadri

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri is wary of their World Cup group which has France, Australia and Denmark.

Tunisia to start their World Cup campaign on Tuesday

Kadri believes their group is tough

Depending on fans to make an impact

WHAT HAPPENED: During the World Cup qualification playoffs, the Carthage Eagles defeated Mali to join Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Ghana as the African nations to participate in Qatar 2022.

They have been pooled in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia.

In a pre-match interview on Monday, coach Kadri conceded their pool is a difficult one while stating their Tuesday opponent is among the best sides in Europe.

WHAT HE SAID: "Our group will not be easy, the draw has not been kind. Denmark is among the best squads in Europe," Kadri said ahead of the game.

"We know they have a very high quality in every department. But we will give our best. We have our strengths and know our weaknesses.

"We are well prepared for the World Cup, both physically and otherwise. We are calm and we are ready.

"It makes us proud to know that we have a lot of support from our supporters and those from Africa. We want to make them happy. We hope to live up to the expectations of Tunisians and Africans who rely on us."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand stated he has respect for his opponent and mentioned the impact by fans.

"I have respect for Tunisian football. I know how passionate it is and how big football is in Tunisia. We know the players very well, we've followed their campaign and the big emotions and also the quality they have.

"We know they will be superior off the pitch in the stands, there will be a lot of Tunisian spectators, and we hope we can show we are the better team on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the sixth time Tunisia are playing in the World Cup but have just managed two wins in their previous outings.

They are currently ranked 30th globally whereby their opponents are placed 10th and come into the match as favourites.

WHAT NEXT: After playing Denmark on Tuesday, Tunisia will turn their attention to Australia before completing their group against France.