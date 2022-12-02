2022 World Cup: Cameroon coach Song warns Brazil: You'll see a different Indomitable Lions

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has warned Brazil his side will throw the proverbial kitchen sink at them during their do or die Group Gclash on Friday.

Cameroon to play Brazil in a do-or-die clash

Indomitable Lions have one point from two matches

Brazil have advanced to Round of 16 already

WHAT HAPPENED: Cameroon started their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 loss against Switzerland before coming from 3-1 down to get a point in a six-goal thriller versus Serbia.

Brazil have already advanced to the Round of 16 after winning their opening two games as the remaining three teams chase the other spot from Group G.

Indomitable Lions coach Song insists his team have nothing to lose and will bravely battle for maximum points at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in hope of qualifying for the knock-outs.

WHAT HE SAID: "[On Friday] I will put a team that is there to win. I'm convinced that you'll see a different side to Cameroonian football because we have nothing to lose. We're going to give everything we've got in the tank and see if it pays off," Song told the media.

"We know that Brazil are a beautiful team and we have a lot of respect for them. But in football, there are realities that are slightly different and sometimes there are upsets. Anything is possible in football. That's why I'm firmly convinced that we are capable of winning.

"You mentioned it yourself, thank you, this motivates me. Anything is possible. Friday's game will be an absolute scorcher and we're going into it hoping to take away three points, regardless of our formation, regardless of our behaviour on the pitch, we want to come away with the three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cameroon, who are without goalkeeper Andre Onana who was sent home owing to disciplinary reasons, hope Serbia can stop Switzerland by drawing or win by a margin not exceeding one goal for them to stand a chance of advancing - with victory against the Samba Boys.

The South Americans have not conceded any goals in the ongoing competition and the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Vincent Aboubakar will have to be clinical in front of the goal.

WHAT NEXT: If Cameroon defeat Brazil on Friday and the result in the match between Switzerland and Serbia go their way, then the Indomitable Lions will join Senegal and Morocco, who have qualified from Africa so far, in the Round of 16.