2022 World Cup: Africa struggled but now is the time to go beyond quarters - Roger Milla

Celebrated legend Roger Milla has backed Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana and Tunisia to do well in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Indomitable Lions are among the five African teams that made it to the global competition to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Senegal, as well as Ghana, Tunisia, and Morocco are the other teams that qualified.

The celebrated legend believes these teams have what it takes to perform well in this edition.

WHAT HE SAID: "Now is a good time to show that Africa has the best football players and the best teams in the world," the 70-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"We have to make our players understand that we can compete with the biggest teams. We have everything to compete with them.

"It's up to us to get to work. We struggled for a few years but I've seen African football develop a lot. Now it's time and we will see in Qatar."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No team from Africa has ever managed to get past the last eight. Cameroon, Ghana, and Senegal are the only teams to have reached the quarter-finals but Milla believes the hurdle can be passed.

"We are a continent blessed with great footballers - we can go further than the quarter-finals. But I've always said that for an African country to win the World Cup, it's hard work first of all [that is needed].

"It's discipline and organisation. If we look at other countries today, we are at their level in football but we now have to be well-organised [too]."

WHAT NEXT: Senegal are in group A alongside Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador; they will start their campaign against the Dutch side.

Tunisia are in Group D with France, Australia and Denmark; their first assignment will be against the Dens.

Morocco will start with Croatia in Group F which also has Belgium and Canada while Cameroon's first task will be against Switzerland. Serbia and Brazil are the other two teams in Group G.

Ghana are in Group H and their first duty will be against Portugal before playing South Korea and Uruguay.