2022 Wafcon: Burundi to approach South Africa and Nigeria like finals - Niyonkuru

After failing to clinch the Cecafa trophy recently, the Eastern Africans will attempt to make a mark on the continental stage

Burundi’s head coach Gustave Niyonkuru has revealed he is looking for balance ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) finals in Morocco.

Burundi are in Group C alongside South Africa, Nigeria, and, Botswana, and the coach believes their recent participation in the Cecafa Women’s Championship – where they finished second after a final defeat to Uganda - gave them a hint of what they must do in the finals.

"The Cecafa tournament exposed us in some departments, and now we are working hard to improve to have a well-balanced team," Niyonkuru said, as he was quoted by SuperSport.com.

"We know some of the teams we are going to face have a lot of experience, but we shall approach every game like a final."

In his squad, the tactician included foreign-based players that include Salha Nahayo and Cheilla Ineza, who play in Sweden, as well as Switzerland-based Guinand Saffira, who plays for FC Yverdon.

The East Africans are set to open their campaign against Botswana on July 4 at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. Their next games will be against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and the third encounter will be against pre-tournament favourites Nigeria on July 10.

The tournament will start on July 2 and end on July 23.

Burundi’s Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Belinda Ndoreraho (La Colombe FC), Ariella Umurerwa (La Colombe FC), Amissa Inarunkundo (PVP Buyenzi), Jeanine Irakoze (Fofila FF)

Defenders: Charlotte Irankunda (Fofila PF), Diane Irankunda (Fofila PF), Suzanne Zilfa (PVP Buyenzi), Angelique Keza (Inyange Buja Queen), Nasra Nahimana (PVP Buyenzi), Rachelle Bukuru (The Tigers Queens, Tanzania), Annociate Nshimirimana (PVP Buyenzi), Djazila Uwineza (Fofila PF), Salha Nduwayo (Huksvarna FF, Sweden), Saffira Guinand (FC Yverdon, Switzerland),

Midfielders: Asha Djafari (Simba Queens FC, Tanzania), Joelle Bukuru (Simba Queens, Tanzania), Cheilla Ineza (Huksvarna FF, Sweden), Peace Olga Niyomwungere (La Colombe FC), Erica Kanyamuneza (PVP Buyenzi), Esperance Habonimana (Inyange Buja Queen)

Forwards: Rukiya Bizimana (Etoile du Matin), Aniella Uwimana (Young Princess, Tanzania), Gloris Gakiza (La Colombe FC), Falone Nahimana (Huddersfield TAFC, England), Sandrine Niyonkuru (Fountaingate Schools, Tanzania), Bora Ineza (Fofila PF)