2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers: Orlando Pirates star, Mamelodi Sundowns duo dropped from Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has dropped Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and the Mamelodi Sundowns pair of Thapelo Morena and Mothobi Mvala from his final 24-man squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Group G leaders South Africa host Zimbabwe on November 11, before they travel to Cape Coast to meet Ghana three days later.

Morena is a surprise omission as Broos preferred Nyiko Mobbie and Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Blom as possible candidates for the right-back position.

Midfielder Mvala on the other hand has been battling fitness issues since October’s back-to-back matches against Ethiopia.

It might not have come as a shock to see Mabasa not picked as he struggled on his national team debut away in Ethiopia where he was substituted in the first half.

After that match, Broos commented that the Pirates forward was not playing according to instructions and battled to fit into his system of play.

After announcing his 36-man provisional squad last week, Broos has also struck off from his list the likes of FC Copenhagen striker Luther Singh, the SuperSport United duo of Luke Fleurs and Jesse Donn, goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, defender Tercious Malepe and his AmaZulu teammate Siyethemba Sithebe,

Midfielder Nqobeko Dlamini and another Golden Arrows player and Sibonelo Cele were also dropped.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Man-of-the-Moment Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau and captain Ronwen Williams headline Broos’ squad as they Bafana bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

They have been struggling to make it to the quadrennial global football showpiece where they last participated in 2010 as hosts.

Having played four qualifying games so far, Bafana have 10 points in Group G after beating Ghana, Ethiopia twice and drawing against Zimbabwe.

Article continues below

The Black stars trail them in second spot with nine points while Ethiopia have three and Zimbabwe anchor the standings with just one point.

If Bafana manage to hold on to their lead and finish at the top of Group G, they will qualify for the next round of the qualifiers.