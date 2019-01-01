Asian champions Qatar reaping the rewards for moulding a young promising core over time

Qatar have invested carefully in their youth structure to prepare a world-class team capable of taking on the very best...

As get ready for round two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, they need not look too far for inspiration.

Drawn alongside in Group E of the qualifying round are who are already guaranteed a place in the tournament by virtue of being its host.

While they might have been provided with an automatic qualification, ’s place in the 2022 tournament on home soil will very much be on merit.

Felix Sanchez Bas and his men will proudly enter the World Cup as the reigning champions of the continent following their sensational triumph in the 2019 AFC held in the United Arab Emirates ( ).

Their remarkable victory in the UAE was the result of some meticulous planning and implementation from the top which started with the foundation of the world-class Aspire Academy way back in 2004.

Spaniard Felix Sanchez Bas was recruited to the Aspire Academy coaching staff two years later in 2006 and that appointment has paid off handsomely ever since. Having spent a decade as a youth coach with , he wasted no time in putting the state-of-the-art training facilities at Aspire Academy to full use.

Seven years later in 2013, the Spaniard was appointed as the coach of the Qatar U19s and a big core of his squad was formed from recruits he had trained himself at the Aspire Academy.

The following year saw Qatar lift its maiden AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-19 Championship title with his colts beating DPR Korea in the final of the tournament.

The solitary goal in the final was scored by Aspire Academy Graduate recruit Akram Afif and the same played went on to play a starring role for the senior side in their 3-1 triumph over in the UAE final earlier this year.

Another player who starred in both tournaments and had Aspire Academy roots is golden boot winner Almoez Ali who finished as the top-scorer in UAE with nine goals. Other recruits from the academy who have risen similarly through the ranks are Assim Madibo, custodian Yousef Hassan and Salem Al Hajri.

Sanchez Bas and that same young core have risen systematically through the age groups with the Spaniard managing the U20 and U23 sides as well before settling in his senior team coaching role in 2017.

By bringing together a talented crop of youngsters and providing them with world class training facilities, Qatar have managed to come up with a winning formula guided by the steady hand of Sanchez Bas.

Their persistence on carrying the same core with a coach who knows them all too well is a sound strategy and has been clearly working. The same core took Qatar to a third-place finish in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship with Almoez Ali topping the scoring charts with six goals to his name.

Scoring 19 goals and conceding just one in the AFC Asian Cup this year is no mean feat and Qatar’s young core is peaking just at the right time with the 2022 World Cup not too far away.

They have surprised many already in Asia and they could be about to make their biggest statement come on the world stage come 2022.

Probably, a similar approach that moulds the stars from the team could work wonders for India. Investing in a talented bunch of players and keeping them together might raise India's levels as well.