2022 Chan: Uganda withdraw from competition citing financial constraints

WHAT HAPPENED? With almost three weeks to the 7th edition of African tournament in Algeria, Fufa President Moses Magongo revealed the news on his Twitter handle citing failure by the country's Ministry of Finance to approve funds meant to facilitate the team for the competition.

WHAT HE SAID? “Like for the U23, we are left with no further option but to withdraw the Uganda Cranes from Chan finals because Ministry of Finance has not provided the funds as appropriated by Parliament,” wrote Magogo.

WHAT IS MORE? Magogo took his time to thank the players and coaches who qualified the country for the competition but will not be able to parade their skills.

"The sanctions to Uganda will affect the future if we don't take the hard decision now," he said adding: "Sorry for the players and coaches who qualified the team but it is the moment to face the reality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cranes were pooled in Group B alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

They were scheduled to kick off their campaign against DR Congo on January 14, take on Senegal in matchday two on January 18 before winding up their group fixtures against Ivory Coast on January 22.

WHAT NEXT FOR UGANDA? Uganda's next assignment will be in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they are set to face neighbours Tanzania in a matchday three fixture at Mandela National Stadium on March 20.

They are currently sitting last in Group F having lost one match and drawn one from the two played so far.