2022 Chan Qualifiers: South Africa grab first-leg advantage against Comoros

The two teams will now meet one the second-leg clash in Soweto with a spot in the second round at stake

South Africa secured a 1-0 win over Comoros in the 2022 African Nations Championship qualifier on Friday evening.

The encounter was played at Stade Omnisports de Malouzini in Moroni as Helman Mkhalele's side looks to qualify for the Chan finals hosted by Morocco in January next year.

Mkhalele, who is currently in charge of the national team in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos, scrambled for players ahead of this first-round first-leg clash with Comoros.

The Bafana Bafana assistant coach was hoping to keep the squad which recently participated in the 2022 Cosafa Cup in Durban, but some PSL clubs recalled their players.

However, Mkhalele received some positive teams on Thursday as Kaizer Chiefs announced that two of their youngsters, Rahim Milazi and Keletso Sifama had been released by the club for national duty.

The duo was part of the South African squad which faced Comoros in Moroni as the Southern giants grabbed a first-leg advantage.

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to be played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on July 30.

The winner on aggregate between South Africa and Comoros will face either Mauritius or Angola in the second round which is the final stage of qualifying later this year.