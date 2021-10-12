2022 Awcon Qualifiers: Barcelona’s Oshoala headlines Nigeria squad for Ghana showdown

Coach Randy Waldrum has invited 23 players for Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana, with red-hot Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala leading the side.



The Super Falcons must negotiate their way past arch-rivals the Black Queens if they are to qualify for the biennial African football showpiece billed for Morocco.



Aside from Oshoala – who has now scored nine times in her last six games in all competitions for Barca - Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, AIK FC’s Joy Bokiri, Paris FC’s Chiamaka Nnadozie and Madrid CFF’s Rita Chikwelu also made the cut.



According to the Nigeria Football Federation, camp is expected to open on Sunday, with the first leg taking place on Wednesday, October 20 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.



The reverse fixture takes place four days later in Accra as the winners on aggregate join host nation Atlas Lionesses and ten others for the 12th edition.



As part of their preparations for the tie, the Super Falcons took part in the US Summer Series in June – where they failed to register a win in three matches played.

There, Waldrum’s women suffered a 1-0 defeat to Jamaica, followed it up with a 3-3 draw against Portugal before losing 2-0 to four-time Women’s World Cup winners the United States of America.

Also, they finished as runners-up behind South Africa at the Aisha Buhari Cup organised in honour of Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari.





NIGERIA SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA).

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Glory Ogbonna (Umea FC, Sweden); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ayomide Ojo (Edo Queens); Rafiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens).

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Goodness Onyebuchi (Edo Queens); Joy Bokiri (AIK FC, Sweden).

Forwards : Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (Dijon FC, France); Vivian Ikechukwu (Rivers Angels)