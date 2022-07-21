2022 African Player of the Year Mane rubbishes talk of Salah rivalry

The Senegal star tells GOAL about his relationship with the Egyptian icon

Sadio Mane tells GOAL that he still has a good friendship with Mohamed Salah even after the Senegalese star left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Mane spoke on the day he received the 2022 African Player of the Year honour in CAF, beating out his former team-mate for the award.

The newly-signed Bayern star says he continues to text with Salah following his exit from Anfield.

What did Mane say?

“People sometimes say there's a rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having a rivalry with any player to be honest,” Mane told GOAL ahead of the Confederation of African Awards ceremony in Rabat on Thursday. “We have good relations, we text each other. I think the media always try to [aggravate] things.”

“You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world,” Mane continued. “You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go.

“I have good relationships with all players.”

Mane's time at Liverpool

The Senegalese star joined the Reds from Southampton in 2016 and instantly became a star at Anfield. He scored a total of 120 goals during his six-year stay, with 90 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

Mane won a Champions League title, a Premier League title, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup while at Anfield while also being named to the PFA Team of the Year four times.