2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar: Tickets set to go on sale

The tournament will act as a precursor to next year's World Cup

The tickets for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, to be held in November and December this year, are set to go on sale from Tuesday, 3rd August.

The tournament, which features 16 teams, is set to commence on November 30 with hosts Qatar taking on Bahrain at the Al Bayt stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup. The Arab Cup will be held in six of the eight venues built for the 2022 World Cup and the tournament itself will act as a precursor to the showpiece event in 2022.

The 16 teams will compete in a group stage, followed by knockout matches for a total of 32 games played over 19 days. The final will be held on 18 December 2021 at the Al Bayt stadium.

The six stadiums hosting the matches are - Al Bayt, Al Thumama stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, Education City stadium, Ras Abu Aboud stadium and Al Janoub stadium.

Phase 1 of the tickets will be on sale from August 3 to August 17, 2021. The ticket sale will go live at 09:00 GMT on August 3 and VISA cardholders will have preference. In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available inventory, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All applications during this period will be treated with the same priority.

Phase 2 of the ticket sale will run from September 28 to October 12. This will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. The final sales phase will start on November 2 and run until the end of the tournament. Information on tickets and phases can be found here.

Article continues below

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar have assured fans that it will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition. Importantly, it has also been mandated that ticket holders for the competition need to be fully vaccinated.