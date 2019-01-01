2021 Afcon Qualifiers: Sudan win boosts Bafana Bafana's morale – Phiri

The South African international midfielder vows to deliver consistently after netting against Sudan

Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri believes the win over Sudan in their second 2021 qualifier is a morale booster for the team following their loss to .

Phiri netted the only goal of the match against the Falcons of Jediane but explained that missing their chances did not frustrate the team at Orlando Stadium.

On the other hand, the -based player is confident they will build on from the hard-fought win as they will face Sao Tome and Principe in their next Group C qualifier in August next year.

“I think today we came out and proved that we wanted to win this game, it's an important one, of course, we went down in the first game, we needed to rectify our mistakes and I think we played as a collective, that resulted in us winning today," Phiri told SABC Sport TV.

"For us as players, it proved that at the end of the first half we got a goal, so we don't look down on everything that was happening, we kept pushing.

“We knew that if we kept on working hard we'll get the goal eventually.

"It's a morale-booster, it's very important for us to bounce back after the Ghana game, going into the next game it's important that we get the win, we could've got more goals but going forward it's a very good booster for us."

With the Man of the Match having secured the only goal for coach Molefi Ntseki’s troops to have three points in the group, the EA player in the French Ligue2 added that he will work to improve his display for Bafana, saying he has been waiting for his chance.

Article continues below

"I've always awaited my chance and the day came. I did my best and fortunately got us the goal that got us the win which is important,” he continued as quoted by Sport24.

"It's something to build on and to just keep moving forward. For me, each and every performance is of importance especially in the national team because we get four or five call-ups per year.

"So at club level that's where you find your form and when you're with the national team, it's just about building on your performances to ensure that you give your best. Whether I'm selected or not I know I can give it my all when I'm playing."