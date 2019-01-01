2021 Afcon Qualifiers: Mokotjo set to return, Mkhize doubtful for Sudan clash

The 1996 African champions’ team doctor has issued an injury update on the duo ahead of the clash against the Falcons of Jediane

Ahead of their second Group C 2021 qualifier against Sudan, Bafana Bafana could be without defender Thamsanqa Mkhize but midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo might be available for selection.

The right-back is doubtful for the match set for Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon because he sustained an ankle injury and the -based midfielder missed the clash against on Thursday after a late fitness test.

According to the national team doctor Thulani Ngwenya, Mokotjo was fatigued and could not recover in time for the clash against the Black Stars, which they lost 2-0 away from home.

“A lot of people have been asking…what is happening and why Mokotjo was not part of the 23-man squad [in Ghana]," Ngwenya told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“After assessment from the medical team, together with the physical trainer, we realized Kamo had played six games in three weeks and played 90 minutes in all those games.

“He arrived in camp the day before the actual match, and when we assessed him and his condition, he was really fatigued. we took the decision to rest him for Ghana so he would be fresher for Sudan."

On the part of the Citizen’s skipper, Ngwenya added that the experienced campaigner could still make it for the clash, depending on his recovery over the next 24 hours.

“Mkhize sustained an ankle injury in the 78th minute of the game (against Ghana)…we had to strap him, because we were already done with our substitutes,” added Ngwenya.

“That was another setback and we are treating him. He has shown a marked improvement and a final decision will be made later [at training].”

Meanwhile, coach Molefi Ntseki could be forced to turn to defender Thapelo Morena, and Mokotjo could replace the injured Bongani Zungu to partner with Dean Furman and Thato Mokeke in midfield.

With Ntseki looking to secure his first win in the qualifiers, he will hope to have his best players available to ensure they avoid their second loss in the group.

Looking at the visitors, the Falcons of Jediane are fresh from a 4-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday and will target a favourable result against Bafana.