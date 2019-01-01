2021 Afcon Qualifiers: I want to bring my Kaizer Chiefs form to Bafana Bafana - Manyama

The Amakhosi midfielder wants to help the national team beat the Black Stars on Thursday

Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Manyama has expressed his delight in returning to the national side as they get ready to face in their opening 2021 qualifier on Thursday night.

The creative midfielder stated he is also looking to replicate his club form for coach Molefi Ntseki’s side away from home.

Moreover, the Alexandra-born playmaker is banking on their mental strength against a team he expects will be tough in front of their home crowds.

“I’ve been working hard to try and help Chiefs try to get back to the level that I was you know before the injuries and yeah it’s step-by-step. It’s getting better and obviously, I try to bring it here (Bafana),” Manyama said as quoted by FarPost.

“But also you know most importantly, try to help the team you know. Try to help the national team as much as I can and yah, we will see what happens.

“I’m grateful to be back after such a long time after some injuries I had, but yeah, I mean it’s part of life you never give up you keep going.

“The guys have adapted very well to the conditions in Ghana and have accepted everything that comes our way.

Article continues below

“You know how it is here, it’s never easy so you have to be strong mentally and the squad that we have I think the mentality is very strong.”

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has been one of the consistent performers for coach Ernst Middendorp’s as they sit at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table with a single loss out of 10 league games.

On the other hand, the former skipper has helped the Glamour Boys reach the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup competition where they will meet after the current Fifa break.