2021 Afcon Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana can’t play like Germany or England – Joel Masilela

The retired Bafana winger has called for an attacking approach from the coach despite bagging a win over the Sudanese

Despite having secured their first win, over Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday, former Bafana Bafana midfielder Joel Masilela wants to see coach Molefi Ntseki introducing his own philosophy.

‘Fire’ believes the coach is yet to play according to his own ideals but he is still sticking to former coach Stuart Baxter’s mentality.

On the other hand, the retired winger wants the national side to get rid of its defensive mentality and look to an attack-minded approach with flair and passion to ensure they penetrate their opponents.

“It was a nice game to watch especially in the opening stages or the first half where we dominated and kept Sudan under pressure,” Masilela told Goal.

“Although we started on a high, we still could not convert our chances and that was a big concern because Sudan could have scored and made it more difficult for us.

“I expected them to park the bus, frustrate us because they knew we were under pressure from the loss to and they were chasing a point. We needed a win at all costs and I’m glad we managed to get the full three points.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s one goal or two but the mission is to get the maximum points and ensure our mission to qualify is still possible.”

Speaking about the coach's mentality, the former player has urged Ntseki to come out of his shell because Bafana cannot play like or .

"The performance was not bad at all but I want to see more of our combination play, movement, and penetration to cause trouble for the opponent,” he continued.

“I haven’t seen how the new coach approaches the game, he’s a national team coach and must take the responsibility now and implement his ideology.

“It’s either he plays a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 formation but we need to see something introduced and ensure we remain the Bafana we know. We need to have our own identity.

Article continues below

“We can’t sit back and be defensive, we are a nation that is naturally attacking and it’s like watching a team that is coached by Baxter.

“Being defensive sometimes invites pressure and we want to see the flair, the skill, and speed from the boys. We can’t play like England or Germany, these guys know how to play because that is a system that suits their style.

“They know how to defend and when to score, but we are South Africans and we have to see that identity.”