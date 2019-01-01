2020 Chan Qualifying: Nigeria eliminated despite Togo win, Uganda reach fifth successive finals

Saturday’s second-leg encounters saw six teams progress to the group stage of the competition billed for Cameroon in 2020

defeated Togo 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Sikiru Alimi, but it wasn’t enough to take them into the African Nations Championship.

The home-based Eagles failed to qualify owing to their 4-1 first-leg defeat at the hands of the Hawks in September.

Given their inability to overturn the deficit, the 2018 finalists crash out 4-3 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, defeated Burundi 3-0 at the StarTimes Lugogo Stadium to seal participation in next year.

Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello and Vianney Sek were the goalscorers on the day, which saw the Cranes defeat their opponents 6-0 on aggregate and will play in a fifth finals on the spin.

In Zambia, the Copper Bullets survived a late Eswatini fight back to draw 2-2, consequently advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Emmanuel Chabula’s goals in either side of half-time put the Chipolopolo two goals up, but Dlamini and Matse made things interesting in the last 10 minutes.

Rwanda needed a late Ernest Sugira strike in the 83rd minute to progress at Ethiopia’s expense as it ended 1-1 in Rwanda.

Tafesse had put the away side 1-0 up, and level on aggregate, but Sugira’s goal in the final 10 minutes saw the hosts advance.

At the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Namibia overturned a 1-0 deficit against Madagascar to win 2-0, which saw them progress 2-1 on aggregate.

The Brave Warriors were aided by an Elmo Kambindu brace in the 13th and 46th minutes to secure qualification.

In the day’s final game, made sure they would defend their Chan title following a 3-0 thrashing of at Stade Municipal de Berkane.

The first-leg in Algeria ended goalless, so the Moroccans needed a win of any kind to advance.

Goals from Badr Banoun, Hamid Ahaddad and Mohamed Nahiri made sure of the Altas Lions’ emphatic success.