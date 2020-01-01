AFC U-19 Championship 2020: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will proceed as planned in Uzbekistan, with the draw for the finals held on Thursday, June 18.

The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will proceed as planned despite initial health and safety concerns caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday, June 18, the draw for the finals was held, and all 16 teams have been placed in their four respective groups.

AFC U-19 Championship 2020 format

The tournament will feature 16 teams - 11 qualifying stage group winners, four best second-placed teams, as well as tournament hosts Uzbekistan.

Each finals group will feature four teams, with the top two finishers moving on to the quarter-final stage. The quarter-final winners will face off in the semi-finals, and the two semi-final winners will meet in the final match to determine the champions.

AFC U-19 Championship trophy. Photo from AFC

AFC U-19 Championship 2020 group stage

The group stage was confirmed with the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship draw on June 18, 2020.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Uzbekistan (Host) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (Malaysia) Venue Oct 14 Indonesia vs Cambodia 1500 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Oct 14 Uzbekistan vs Iran 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Oct 17 Iran vs Indonesia 1500 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Oct 17 Cambodia vs Uzbekistan 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Oct 20 Uzbekistan vs Indonesia 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Oct 20 Cambodia vs Iran 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (Malaysia) Venue Oct 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 1500 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent Oct 15 Japan vs Iraq 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent Oct 18 Bahrain vs Japan 1500 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent Oct 18 Iraq vs South Korea 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent Oct 21 South Korea vs Japan 1500 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent Oct 21 Iraq vs Bahrain 1500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Laos 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Oct 15 Saudi Arabia vs Laos 1500 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan Oct 15 Australia vs Vietnam 1900 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan Oct 18 Laos vs Australia 1500 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan Oct 18 Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia 1900 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan Oct 21 Saudi Arabia vs Vietnam 1900 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent Oct 21 Australia vs Laos 1900 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Oct 16 vs Yemen 1500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq Oct 16 Tajikistan vs Malaysia 1900 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq Oct 19 Yemen vs Tajikistan 1500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq Oct 19 Malaysia vs Qatar 1900 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq Oct 22 Qatar vs Malaysia 1900 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Oct 22 Tajikistan vs Yemen 1900 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq

When & where will AFC U-19 Championship 2020 take place?

The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will kick off in Uzbekistan on October 14, 2020 and will conclude on October 31, 2020.

It will be held at four venues that are located in three Uzbek cities.

AFC U-19 Championship 2020 venues

Stadium Capacity Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent 34,000 Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent 8,000 Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan 22,500 AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq 12,000

Past 10 AFC U-19 Championship winners

Saudi Arabia winning the 2018 edition. Photo from AFC

Edition (Host) Winner Finalist Score 2000 (Iran) Iraq Japan 2-1 2002 (Qatar) South Korea Japan 1-0 2004 (Malaysia) South Korea 2-0 2006 ( ) North Korea Japan 1-1 (p. 5-3) 2008 (Saudi Arabia) Uzbekistan 2-1 2010 ( ) North Korea Australia 3-2 2012 (UAE) South Korea Iraq 1-1 (p. 4-1) 2014 (Myanmar) Qatar North Korea 1-0 2016 (Bahrain) Japan Saudi Arabia 0-0 (p.5-3) 2018 (Indonesia) Saudi Arabia South Korea 2-1

2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The four AFC U-19 Championship 2020 semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the 2021 U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Indonesia. As Indonesia will play in the World Cup next year as its host regardless of their result in the AFC finals, if they reach the semis, a play-off stage will be played to find another World Cup participant. The four quarter-final stage losers will meet in the play-off semis, the two winners then squaring off in the play-off final, with the winner nabbing the right to appear in next year's U-20 World Cup, as the fifth Asian side.